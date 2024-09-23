Jacobabad police claim ‘significant’ progress in polio worker assault case

JACOBABAD: Jacobabad police claimed to have made a ‘significant’ progress in the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a polio worker in the district , ARY News reported.

According to the police, the DNA tests confirmed the involvement of the accused, Ahmed Jakhrani, in the September 11 incident.

The investigators said that the DNA report, issued by a private laboratory in Jamshoro, matched the samples of the victim and the suspect.

Earlier on September 16, the Sindh government removed Jacobabad’s Deputy Commissioner (DC), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District Health Officer (DHO) over their ‘negligence’ that led to the alleged rape of a polio worker.

Read More: Polio worker rape: Court serves notices to SSP, DHO, Civil Surgeon

According to notifications issued here, the deputy commissioner and district health officer have been removed from their respective positions.

The SSP Jacobabad has been directed to report CPO while the deputy commissioner is directed to report services general administration.

The lady polio worker told Jacobabad court that she was raped but police forced her to change the statement. The polio worker was allegedly raped on September 11 in Allah Bux Jakhrani village.

The sessions judge Jacobabad had summoned the rape victim polio worker and the police in the court.

The police officials said that the influential people had intervened, and the victim’s statement was changed from abduction and rape to robbery.