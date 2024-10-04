web analytics
Jacobabad man takes drastic step after alleged pressure from lenders

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
JACOBABAD: In a horrific incident, a man takes a drastic step after alleged pressure from the lender in Jacobabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man identified as Anwar Pahnwar, a lecturer by profession, committed suicide due to being trapped in a debt cycle. His wife has filed a case against the accused, stating that five years ago, her husband was deceived into taking a loan, which led to a debt trap.

According to the police, three nominated and three unknown individuals have been named in the case.

The family alleged that the lenders looted their salaries for five years, leaving them in a uncertain financial situation. The accused were demanding 10 lakh rupees from the lecturer, which led to his suicide.

Read more: Karachi: Jobless man ends after killing wife, three children

Similar incidents have occurred with different motives. In one such incident, a man committed suicide after killing his wife and son in Karachi over a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred in the Qaddafi Town area of Landhi and the police said that the accused initially murdered his 40-year-old wife and 18-year-old son over a domestic dispute.

“He later shot himself in the head to commit suicide,” they said adding that the bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities

