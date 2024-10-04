Jacobabad man takes drastic step after alleged pressure from lenders

JACOBABAD: In a horrific incident, a man takes a drastic step after alleged pressure from the lender in Jacobabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man identified as Anwar Pahnwar, a lecturer by profession, committed suicide due to being trapped in a debt cycle. His wife has filed a case against the accused, stating that five years ago, her husband was deceived into taking a loan, which led to a debt trap.

According to the police, three nominated and three unknown individuals have been named in the case.

The family alleged that the lenders looted their salaries for five years, leaving them in a uncertain financial situation. The accused were demanding 10 lakh rupees from the lecturer, which led to his suicide.

