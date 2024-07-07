Jason Gillespie: Pakistan’s Test team head coach lands in Karachi

Jason Gillespie, the newly appointed head coach of Pakistan’s red-ball cricket team, landed in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Gillespie will join the squad’s training camp, with plans for a press conference at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

A meeting between Gillespie and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will also be on the agenda during his visit. Gillespie’s imminent arrival comes ahead of the Pakistani Shaheens’ upcoming tour to Australia, where they are set to play two four-day matches against Bangladesh A.

Jason Gillespie is prepared for his assignment as head coach of Pakistan’s red-ball team, as preparations intensify for hosting Bangladesh in a two-match Test series scheduled for August and September.

Gillespie, who played 71 Tests and 91 one-day internationals (ODIs), had coached Zimbabwe and other Australian domestic teams.

Grant Bradburn left as Pakistan’s head coach in January, two months after the World Cup, followed by the departures of team director Mickey Arthur and batting coach Andrew Puttick in quick succession.

Former Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez replaced Bradburn and Arthur as head coach and team director following the team’s unsuccessful tour of Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in the Test series against world champions Australia and lost the T20 series against New Zealand 4-1.