Jason Gillespie refuses to join Pakistan team on South Africa tour: sources

Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie has refused to travel to South Africa where Pakistan is scheduled to play a two-match Test series, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the former Australian pacer took the decision after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed Tim Nielsen from his role as assistant coach.

Reports had earlier said that the PCB decided against extending Tim Nielsen’s contract, leading Jason Gillespie to re-evaluate his own position as the Pakistan red-ball coach.

As per sources, Gillespie was taken aback by the PCB’s decision and has now refused to travel to South Africa to join the Pakistan side.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that Jason Gillespie has resigned from the post and the PCB will soon accept his resignation from his role as Pakistan red-ball coach.

According to sources, the PCB is likely to appoint an interim red-ball coach for the upcoming PAK v SA Test series.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan team is currently on the South Africa tour where the T20I series between the national side and the hosts is underway.

Following the conclusion of the PAK v SA T20I and ODI series, Pakistan and South Africa are set to engage in a two-match Test series, which will kick off in Centurion on December 26.

The second PAK v SA Test is scheduled for January 3 in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and batter Heinrich Klaasen returned as South Africa announced the squad for the three-match PAK v SA home ODI series.

David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who last played an ODI almost a year ago, are included in the South Africa squad.