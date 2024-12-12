Tim Nielsen removed as Pakistan’s assistant coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Tim Nielsen from his role as assistant coach ahead of the upcoming Test series in South Africa, which is set to commence on December 26.

In light of the PCB’s choice not to extend Tim Nielsen’s contract, Pakistan’s Test head coach, Jason Gillespie, is said to be re-evaluating his own position.

Tim Nielsen, who assumed the role of high-performance red-ball coach in August, had his short-term contract conclude after Pakistan’s tour of Australia, which was overseen by Gillespie.

Despite his optimism regarding a potential extension and his belief in the progress made with the team, Nielsen was informed that his services would no longer be needed.

Reports indicate that Gillespie was taken aback by the PCB’s decision, as he was not consulted prior to Nielsen’s termination.

In recent months, Gillespie has encountered several challenges. He was removed from the Test selection panel in October, limiting his role to that of a matchday strategist. Communication with the board has reportedly been minimal, particularly following Pakistan’s white-ball series in Australia, during which Gillespie served as interim coach after Gary Kirsten’s resignation.

Gillespie has publicly acknowledged Nielsen’s strong relationship with the players, viewing it as a significant asset to the team. Both coaches believe that Nielsen’s non-resident status in Pakistan may have influenced the decision not to extend his contract. Nevertheless, Nielsen had confirmed his availability for the tours to South Africa and the West Indies, a situation that has particularly upset Gillespie.

The PCB has not yet announced a replacement for Nielsen, but recent patterns indicate a preference for local coaching staff. This shift in policy was also noted in the departure of Gary Kirsten, who resigned in October amid similar concerns regarding his time spent outside of Pakistan.