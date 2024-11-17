PCB responds to reports about Aqib Javed replacing Jason Gillespie

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday responded to reports about former Test cricket Aqib Javed replacing Jason Gillespie as head coach of the national team.

In a post on X, the PCB shut down rumours about its plans to sack Gillespie as the head of the Pakistan cricket team.

“PCB strongly refutes the story. As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa,” the board wrote in a post.

The statement from the PCB came after reports emerged that Aqib Javed was set to take over the role of the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

However, the board has now put the rumours to rest as it stated that the former Australian pacer would continue serving as the Pakistan head coach for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Aqib Javed has reportedly accepted the PCB’s offer to serve as the Pakistan white-ball coach and is set to begin his duties ahead of the Zimbabwe tour.

Sources said that the PCB approached Aqib Javed for the role, who agreed to take up the white-ball coaching role after Gary Kirsten’s resignation last month.

It is worth mentioning here that red-ball coach Jason Gillespie was appointed as the interim coach for the white-ball format for the Australia tour after Gary Kirsten resigned from the post.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the cricket board posted ahead of the PAK v AUS ODI and T20I series.

Sources had said that Kristen resigned from the post after a rift developed between him and the Pakistan Cricket Board.