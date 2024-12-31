Jason Momoa joins DC’s ‘Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow’ as Lobo

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has been roped in by DC, to play the anti-hero Lobo in Milly Alcock-led ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’.

A-lister Jason Momoa, known and widely appreciated for his portrayal of Aquaman in DC’s superhero film, has returned to the universe, however, in a brand new role this time, playing the alien bounty hunter Lobo, known for his violent and irreverent personality, in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’.

Momoa, who has been quite vocal about his interest in playing the specific role, confirmed his casting in an Instagram post on Monday night. He shared a screenshot of his comments from a past interview, which read, “So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore but was always my favourite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” he said. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*ck yeah.”

“I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there,” read the text further on the screengrab, shared with the caption, “They called.”

While more details about the plot are still under wraps, his casting was also confirmed by DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, who posted an animated image of Momoa as Lobo soon after. “Welcome to the #DCU Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl,” he added on his stories to further confirm the development.

Besides Momoa, the ‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock is on board to play the titular ‘Supergirl’ in the title, along with Matthias Schoenaerts (Krem) and Eve Ridley (Ruthye Mary Knolle).

Craig Gillespie helms the direction of script by Ana Nogueira, based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series.

‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ is scheduled for June 2026 release.

