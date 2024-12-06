Jason Momoa is leaving U.S. over Presidential election 2024 results?

A fake headline has been shared on social media saying that actor Jason Momoa left the U.S. and quit an upcoming movie following Republican Donald Trump’s election win.

Posts on Facebook say: “‘I Can’t Stay Here’: Jason Momoa Quits Minecraft Live-Action Project Following Red Wave Controversy.”

The narrative originated from a Facebook account, that shares fake celebrity headlines to generate clicks.

Momoa has not published any statements about leaving the U.S. on his social media account, and there have been no such announcements on the ‘Minecraft’ movie social media page, or by Warner Bros. Entertainment In, which is distributing the film.

According to Momoa’s IMDB profile, he starred in ‘A Minecraft Movie’ which is in post-production and due for release in 2025. He also shared posts about the movie on his Instagram page, on November 19.

Representatives for Momoa and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters has previously addressed similar false narratives shared after the November 5 U.S. election about celebrities including Taylor Swift and Beyonce, saying the performers were boycotting ‘red states’. Both Swift and Beyonce endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Momoa did not endorse a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. In the past, however, he publicly supported President Joe Biden. In 2021, he also posted a video, to his Instagram account that called for Trump to be impeached.

Verdict

False. There is no evidence that Momoa said he would leave the U.S. and quit the ‘Minecraft Movie’ after the 2024 U.S. election.

