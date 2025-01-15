India suffers big blow ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian cricket team has suffered a big blow ahead of the all important ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a major setback to India, the pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been advised bed rest due to a swelling in his back, casting doubts over his participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

According to reports, Bumrah, who returned to India after the Australia tour, has been asked to rest at home until the swelling subsides. He is expected to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but no fixed date has been set.

Bumrah had suffered a back spasm during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this month and had consulted his personal doctor.

The Indian team management is taking a cautious approach, with a source stating that “bed rest doesn’t sound good” and expressing hope that the injury is not severe. The future course of action will be determined once the swelling reduces.

Earlier, India requested an extension to submit their squad announcement for the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025 due to fitness concerns of Jasprit Bumrah.

Read more: WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah refuses Rohit’s request to bowl in Boxing Day Test

According to details, Indian selectors wanted to assess the fitness reports of star bowler prior to finalizing the squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the fast bowler’s participation in the Champions Trophy is now in doubt due to a diagnosed back injury, which he experienced during the Sydney Test.

It is to be noted that several former Indian cricketers expressed concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s workload which was evident in the fourth AUS v IND game at the MCG which the hosts won by 184 runs.

Following the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma was asked if India risked over-bowling Bumrah.

“Yeah, there is. To be honest, he has bowled a lot of overs. There is no doubt about it. But again, every Test match we play, we keep that in mind. You know, the workloads of all the bowlers in fact. But again, if somebody is in such a great form, you want to try and maximise that form how much ever you can. And that is what we’ve been trying to do with Bumrah,” the Indian captain said.