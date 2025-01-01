Jasprit Bumrah breaks rankings record after Boxing Day Test

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah added another feather to his cap after his exceptional bowling spell in the AUS v IND Boxing Day Test.

The right-arm pacer took nine wickets in the fourth game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the MCG, helping him strengthen his position as the No. 1 Test bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah has also become the highest-ranked India Men’s Test bowler in history with rating points of 907.

The Indian pacer has now gone past Ashwin’s 904 rating points which he achieved in December 2016.

The 907-point places the pacer as joint-17th in the all-time list – with Derek Underwood of England.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins has jumped one place to third in the bowling rankings with his six wickets in the AUS v IND Boxing Day Test.

The latest rankings update also placed Pat Cummins in third place in the Test All-Rounder Rankings as he scored 90 crucial runs during Australia’s stellar win at the MCG.

South African pacer Marco Jansen also jumped up six places to become the fifth in the Test bowling rankings after taking seven wickets in the win over Pakistan in the Centurion Boxing Day Test.

It is worth noting here that Jasprit Bumrah recently became the second-fastest Indian along with Ravindra Jadeja to complete 200 Test wickets.

The right-arm pacer also became the first bowler ever to reach that milestone with a sub-20 average during the fourth day’s play of the fourth AUS v IND Test at the MCG.

The milestone came after he took four wickets in Australia’s first innings and then dismissed Travis Head for one in their second innings on Day 4, marking his 200th Test wicket in just his 44th Test match.