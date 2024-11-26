Javed Sheikh makes a surprising revelation about his on-screen getup

Veteran film star of Pakistan Javed Sheikh made a surprising revelation regarding his on-screen getup, sharing that he has never applied makeup for shoots in the 50-year-long career.

In a new interview with actor Ushna Shah on her chat show, Javed Sheikh disclosed that never in his illustrious career spanning over five decades, has the veteran worn makeup on screen.

“Never. Even right now I have not touched up or anything,” he confirmed upon being asked by the host.

“Get me some water and I can wash my face in front of you,” he quipped.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor continued to share, “During my stint in India, even though it is quite common there for everyone to wear makeup – be it a guy or a girl – I never applied makeup for my films.”

“During the shoot of my first film, which was Shikhar with Shahid Kapoor, I was given a call time an hour earlier than the shooting schedule, only for the makeup. When I told them that I don’t get my makeup done, the team initially refused saying it’s not allowed and that I have to. But I told them clearly that it’s my choice not to get anything done to my face,” he recalled.

The veteran is of the belief that the ‘shine’ on his face is the symbol of ‘prosperity’ and does not want to conceal it with makeup.

On the work front, Javed Sheikh was most recently seen in the biggest drama serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa and A-list actor Hania Aamir.