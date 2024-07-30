Jaya Bachchan objects to being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’

Senior actor and politician Jaya Bachchan strongly objected to being addressed by her husband Amitabh Bachchan’s name at the recent Parliament session.

As reported by Indian news agencies, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan chastised Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh, for calling her by her husband’s name, in the Parliament session on Monday.

According to the details, Singh said, “Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please,” to call her to speak in the upper house. To which, she responded, “Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would’ve been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan).”

However, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha pointed out that he called her full name as officially registered in the Parliament’s records. “Your full name was written here, I just repeated the same,” he said.

She continued to add, “This is something new, that women will be recognised by the name of their husbands. They [women] have no existence or achievements of their own. This new thing….”

On the film front, Bachchan, 76, made her acting comeback with last year’s family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, headlined by A-list actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.