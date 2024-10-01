JI announces million march to support Palestinians

KARACHI: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called for a million march to show solidarity with the Palestinians, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In an address, he urged the Pakistani nation to stand in support of Muslims of Gaza on October 7, 2024, at 12 noon.

“We may not be able to fight for Gaza, but we can send a strong message by taking to the streets,” he said.

READ: FIR registered against JI leaders in Lahore

The march will be held in Karachi on October 6 and in Islamabad on October 7, with Hafiz Naeemur Rehman emphasizing that the Palestine issue resonates deeply with Pakistan’s foundations and called for unity in the face of the ongoing crisis.

JI chief also criticized the current political leadership, claiming the parliament is not a true reflection of public opinion, and stressed the need for austerity measures by the government officials, economic stability, affordable electricity, and democratic freedoms for the country.