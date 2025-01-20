JI observes Thanksgiving Day to celebrate Gaza ceasefire

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami observed “Thanksgiving Day” in the city on Monday to celebrate the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

A ceremony was held in Karachi which was attended by scores of JI workers and supporters.

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Hamas leader Khaled Qaddoumi, addressed the gathering, highlighting the resilience of Gaza’s people and the struggle for Palestinian freedom.

Addressing the ceremony, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman described the ceasefire as a victory for faith and perseverance.

He criticised the US for supporting Israel, noting that major powers backed the Israeli state, but the people of Gaza, despite enormous challenges, showed remarkable resilience and defeated Israel.

“Israel’s economy has been devastated, and its internal structure is crumbling,” he said, emphasising that Israeli ministers were seen weeping after agreeing to the ceasefire.

He highlighted the failure of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s threats to eradicate Hamas, stressing that Hamas is still present.

Hafiz Naeem reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestine, urging the boycott of Israeli products.

He celebrated the success of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, saying it thwarted attempts of several countries to recognise Israel.

Hamas leader Khaled Qaddoumi praised the support from Pakistan, noting that Gaza’s population endured severe hardships, with 90% becoming homeless, but they remained united and committed to their cause.

“I congratulate the people of Gaza for their patience and perseverance, which led to Israel’s defeat,” he said.

Read More: 90 Palestinian prisoners freed as first Gaza truce exchange completes

Qaddoumi revealed that over 10,000 Israeli soldiers were killed or injured during the conflict, and the pride of Israel’s military had been shattered.

“The people of Gaza have taught the world that truth and justice prevail when backed by unwavering faith,” he added.

Meanwhile, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners on Monday after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages, completing the first exchange under a long-awaited truce aimed at ending more than 15 months of war in Gaza.

The three hostages released Sunday, all women, were reunited with their families and taken to hospital in central Israel where a doctor said they were in stable condition.

Hours later in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in exchange left Ofer prison on buses at around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Sunday), with jubilant crowds celebrating their arrival in the nearby town of Beitunia.

As the ceasefire took effect on Sunday morning, thousands of displaced, war-weary Palestinians set off across the devastated Gaza Strip to return home.

In the northern area of Jabalia, hundreds streamed down a sandy path, heading to an apocalyptic landscape piled with rubble and destroyed buildings.

“We are finally in our home. There is no home left, just rubble, but it’s our home,” said Rana Mohsen, 43, back in Jabalia.

The initial 42-day truce was brokered by Qatari, US and Egyptian mediators.

It is meant to enable a surge of sorely needed humanitarian aid into Gaza, as more Israeli hostages are released in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli custody, Israeli forces leave some areas and the parties negotiate the terms of a permanent ceasefire.