‘Jigra’ director deletes X account amid controversy over Alia Bhatt’s film

Vasan Bala, the director of “Jigra,” starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina has deactivated his X account following controversy over the movie.

The development came after Bala attracted mixed reactions from social media users following his response to his film’s box-office debacle and the allegations of plagiarism, Indian media outlets reported.

Released on October 11, ‘Jigra’ failed to perform at the Box Office and was termed a flop by trade experts.

Now, Vasan Bala has deactivated his X account days after he was targeted by internet users for defending Alia Bhatt.

When attempting to access his X account, a notification appears on his profile stating, “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

It is to be noted that Divya Khossla Kumar, wife of Bollywood film production giant T-Series’ boss Bhushan Kumar, accused ‘Jigra’ producers Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, of rigging the Box Office numbers.

She had also alleged that the makers of the jail-break thriller ‘copied’ her ‘Savi’, which had striking similarities with the Alia Bhatt-starrer’s film.

Vasan Bala had acknowledged that releasing his film was always a difficult journey amid pressure about its performance at the box office.

“The surprise was the failure because you obviously don’t set out to fail. Also, this was not a very stubborn, I-will-only-deliver-it-this-way kind of film. I thought it was a pretty accessible, straight-arrow film, and the emotions were universal,” he said.

Co-starring Alia Bhatt with rising actor Vedang Raina, filmmaker Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ follows the story of siblings – Satya, who turns hero to break her brother Ankur out of a foreign prison. The title is co-produced by her Eternal Sunshine Productions and Johar’s Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, Divya Khossla Kumar’s crime thriller ‘Savi’, directed by Abhinay Deo, is a remake of the 2008 French film ‘Anything For Her’. The May release was co-produced by Bhatt’s uncle Mukesh and her husband’s T-Series.