Johnny Depp smiles for camera after viral ‘rotting teeth’ photos

Social media users claimed that Hollywood star Johnny Depp fixed his teeth following his sparkly smiles a year after his ‘rotting’ teeth went viral.

US media outlet Page Six reported that a new Instagram video shot recently during the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s vacation in the Bahamas, showed him flashing sparkly smile.

According to the report, the Hollywood star interacted with the staff members at a bar in Exuma as he was recorded flaunting his new flashing teeth on several occasions.

Johnny Depp, 61, looked cheered as he met with fans and even jumped behind the bar to assist in making his drink.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ then posed for photos as Depp put his arm around the bartender.

However, several on social media claimed that the actor’s teeth looked brighter than before as they suggested that he had done dental work.

One user commented, “Am I right too [sic] see that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before???”

Another wrote, “Is it [me] or does [sic] his teeth look more straight?”

A third suggested that the Hollywood star had his teeth done to make them bright.

“Def got his teeth done! Looks so good,” the user pinned.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp or his representative have not commented on last year’s viral photos or his alleged dental work.

However, social media users agreed that the Hollywood actor looked amazing, happy and healthy.

It is worth mentioning here that Depp grabbed the media’s attention at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, not just for his acting in “Jeanne du Barry,” but for his teeth.

His pictures walking to the red carpet went viral on social media as several pointed out that he had discoloured and crooked teeth.

“Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING,” one user claimed, while another argued, “johnny depp just looks like someone grabbed his teeth and painted them black.”

“Seeing that pic of Johnny Depp’s teeth on my tl just ruined my mood. That’s enough Twitter for me,” a third user added.