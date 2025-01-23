Journalists’ Joint Action Committee rejects amendment to PECA law

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of journalists on Thursday rejected an amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and asked the government to restrain from enacting the same, ARY reported.

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), the All-Pakistan Newspapers Society, and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) made up the JAC.

“In a joint statement Joint Action Committee (JAC) today rejected any PECA amendments that are passed or approved without consultation with media bodies,” a statement issued by the JAC read.

It added that the JAC and its members have not been shared with any draft as yet and without going through the draft, none of its members is in a position to comment on the amendments

The JAC urged the government not to pass any amendments to the bill without proper consultation with all stakeholders.

Earlier in the day, The National Assembly has passed the The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 a contentious bill aimed at regulating social media in Pakistan amid a walkout by PTI lawmakers and journalists from the proceedings.

As per details, the bill, presented by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer, seeks to establish a new authority to oversee social media platforms and protect users’ rights.

The authority will be responsible for facilitating social media platforms, ensuring users’ rights, and registering social media platforms.

After the formation of the authority, it will have the power to take disciplinary action against social media platforms that violate the law, direct relevant institutions to remove illegal content, and register and deregister social media platforms.

Furthermore, the authority will consist of nine members, including the Secretary Interior, Chairman PTA, and Chairman PEMRA as ex-officio members. The chairman and five members will be appointed for a five-year term.

It is worth noting here that the government has decided to give representation to journalists in the authority, with five members having at least 10 years of experience as journalists, software engineers, lawyers, social media professionals, and IT experts.