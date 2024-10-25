JUI-F opposes potential 27th constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD: The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, declared firm opposition to a potential 27th constitutional amendment which is likely to approve next week, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he stressed that JUI-F will strongly resist any attempt to made 27th amendment – Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

Despite being in the opposition, Rehman said JUI-F has no intention of joining the government and is unaware of any “national government” proposal.

He criticized the final draft of the 26th amendment, which originally had 56 clauses, saying the finalized document strayed from the original draft.

READ: Govt decides to amend SC Practice and Procedure act

“There is no constitutional crisis now,” he said, dismissing concerns of one arising.

Rehman condemned cases against politicians, violence at political rallies, and the arrests of party workers, adding that peaceful protest is a democratic right.

Maulana also extended his support to the new Chief Justice Yahya Afridi while welcoming a balanced role for Parliament in judiciary matters.

Commenting on general elections 2024, he maintained his stance against the February 2024 elections, labeling them flawed, and called for a re-election across the country.

He stressed the need for economic stability, called for resource-building efforts to address public issues.

Earlier in the day, the federal government decided to amend the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

As per the received details, the federal government has decided to propose an amendment in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act – increase the number of SC judges – while the preparations are reportedly underway for the approval of the bill by Tuesday.

The members of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) will present the amendment bill in the house on Private Member’s Day, while sources close to the development claimed that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), PML-N and MQM-P members have been instructed to ensure their participation in the house.

Sources further revealed that the leadership of PML-N, PPP and MQM-P issued instructions to the members.