Monday, September 9, 2024
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb ‘skip’ full court reference

Raja Mohsin Ijaz is ARY News' Special Correspondent covering Foreign & Diplomatic Affairs from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) senior judges Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar ‘skipped’ full court reference held to mark new judicial year on Monday.

The full court reference was held with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the chair.

Apart from Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who is currently abroad, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar, all other Supreme Court judges attended the full court reference to mark the commencement of the new judicial year.

Shariat Appellate bench members Justice Qibla Ayaz, Justice Khalid Masood also attended the full court reference.

On August 31, the Supreme Court’s (SC) senior-most judge left for the United States of America to attend seminars on legal issues.

It has been learnt that Justice Mansoor would also give lectures at these seminars, and would return on September 12. The judge will resume hearing of the cases from September 16.

