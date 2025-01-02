Justin Baldoni’s former agency denies Blake Lively, husband’s role in dropping him

Talent agency WME has denied facing pressure from Hollywood actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds to drop ‘It Ends with US’ star Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni, who starred as the male lead opposite Livey in the hit film and also directed it, was dropped by the talent agency soon after the Hollywood actress filed a sexual harassment complaint against him.

While WME did not reveal the reason for the decision at the time, it has now responded to Justin Baldoni’s claim in a lawsuit he filed against the New York Times.

In his lawsuit, the ‘It Ends with US’ director claimed that Ryan Reynolds approached his WME agent at the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premiere and demanded the agency drop Baldoni.

“The wielding of power and influence became undeniable. Baldoni and Wayfarer grew increasingly fearful of what Lively and Reynolds were capable of, as their actions seemed aimed at destroying Baldoni’s career and personal life,” the court filing read.

In response, WME released a statement in which it denied facing pressure from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to drop the Hollywood actor.

“In Baldoni’s filing there is a claim that Reynolds pressured Baldoni’s agent at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. This is not true,” the agency stated.

“Baldoni’s former representative was not at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere nor was there any pressure from Reynolds or Lively at any time to drop Baldoni as a client,” it added.

It is worth noting here that the Hollywood actress has filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni over alleged sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the promotional tour of their hit film ‘It Ends with US.’