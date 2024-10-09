‘Kalki 2898 AD’ producers drop exciting update on sequel

The producers of “Kalki 2898 AD” starring veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, have dropped an update on the sequel.

Producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt in a recent interview with a US media outlet revealed that around 40 percent of the shoot for the sequel has been completed.

According to the sisters, they plan to resume production again in the second quarter of 2025 and complete the sequel to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, they expressed hopes to continue expanding the Kalki Cinematic Universe with more movies.

“The first part has done great in India, North America and UK, among others. The film has the potential to travel around the world and we want the first part to travel a lot more before releasing the second part,” Swapna Dutt said

Responding to the reports that the first movie was inspired from Marvel, Swapna said: “I wouldn’t say inspired but it definitely has given us so much to learn. I think it’s a great achievement to have put on a visual experience that others have compared to Marvel.”

Backed by an ensemble cast including Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and South star Prabhas, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has racked in $140M at box offices globally so far, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

The sci-fi flick is also reportedly one of the most expensive Indian movies with an estimated budget of around $72M.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is also the third highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, just behind SS Rajamouli’s “RRR.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie follows a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.