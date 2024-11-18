Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of ‘Emergency’

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has announced the new release date of her debut directorial venture, ‘Emergency’ which was postponed from September release due to withdrawal of its censor certificate.

Weeks after Kangana Ranaut announced that her movie ‘Emergency’ had been postponed, due to a delay in certification from the censor board, she turned to her official X handle to reveal that the film has been rescheduled to now hit the theatres in January next year.

“17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site on Monday morning.

It is worth noting here that the debut solo directorial of the ‘Queen’ actor was previously scheduled for theatrical release on September 6, however, CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) revoked the certificate of the film, despite initial clearance, due to its sensitive theme, suggesting multiple cuts.

Days after missing on the original release slate, ‘Emergency’ received a U/A certificate from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) with suggested edits and cuts, which were accepted by the makers.

‘Emergency’ is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The star-studded cast of the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

