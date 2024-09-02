Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on ‘Emergency’ release delay

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence on yet another delay in the release of her film ‘Emergency’.

In a new interview with an Indian journalist, Kangana Ranaut opened up on the release of her debut solo directorial, ‘Emergency’, which has been postponed once again, as the censor board revoked the clearance certificate of the title, after multiple petitions.

“Meri film pe hi Emergency lag gayi hai (An Emergency has been imposed on my film too),” she candidly said.

The actor-turned-politician continued, “Bahut hi nirashajanak ye sthiti hai. Main toh khair bahut hi zyada disappointed hu apne desh se, aur jo bhi haalaat hain (It’s a very hopeless state. I’m quite disappointed by our country and whatever the circumstances are).”

Moreover, Ranaut also claimed that she is being unnecessarily singled out, as the events documented in her film have previously been shown in multiple movies, which were released without any objections.

‘Emergency’ is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The star-studded cast of the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

The historical biopic was initially scheduled for release in 2023 before the date was rescheduled to June 2024, which didn’t fall into place either due to the Lok Sabha elections. It was then slated for worldwide theatrical release on September 6.