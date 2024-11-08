More than 16000 cellphones stolen in Karachi in past 10 months

KARACHI: Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Friday released the data on the crime situation in Karachi for last 10 months. Statistics indicate that from January one to October 31, over 62000 incidents of crime were reported, and more than 16000 cellphones were stolen in the city.

The report says that throughout this 10-month period, a total of 16,777 mobile phones were stolen. The report further notes that more than 39,000 individuals had their motorcycles taken. Furthermore, there were 1,489 documented cases of car theft.

During this timeframe, 19 incidents of kidnapping for ransom were recorded. A total of 80 cases of extortion were reported.

In this span of time, 478 individuals lost their lives in various incidents.

The CPLC report also mentioned that in these 10 months, 11 police personnel were martyred, and 105 citizens lost their lives during attempts to resist robbery.

Last year, Additional IG Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind claimed the crime rate in Karachi has dropped amidst the expulsion of illegal immigrants including Afghanis from the port city.

About CPLC

Citizens Police Liaison Committee, Sindh (CPLC) is a non-political statutory organization. Established through Sindh Government Notification dated 15-04-1990.

CPLC’s Charter was promulgated on 24th October 2003 for smooth functioning of the organization

CPLC is a unique example of a public-private partnership whereby citizens have come forward as volunteers, took charge to rectify the deteriorating law and order situation in coordination with law enforcement agencies, and worked untiringly to achieve its objectives.

CPLC has 8 Zonal Offices in Karachi with its head office CPLC Central Reporting Cell, located inside the Sindh Governor House. CPLC also has district offices in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas & Jamshoro too.