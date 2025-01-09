Clashes injure cop in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: At least two cops injured in clashes occurred near Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, police officials stated that the incident occurred near Karachi’s Sohrab Goth when two groups opened firing at each other.

The incident left two people injured including a policeman. The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital and heavy contingent have reached at the spot of incident.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, three cops were martyred in a dacoit attack on a police check post in Bhong Bachao Bandh area of Sadiqabad.

The police spokesperson said that the attack occurred when dozens of dacoits opened fire on the police post, resulted in the martyrdom of three policemen, identified as Jahangir, Imtiaz, and Tariq.

The police have launched a chase to apprehend the fleeing dacoits in the Katcha area.

During the exchange of fire, one dacoit was killed and arms were also recovered.

According to the police spokesperson, the slain dacoit was involved in various heinous crimes, including dacoity and attacks on police.

The incident came after a recent encounter where four dacoits were killed and four others were injured.

Prior to this, in a shocking incident, at least two cops were martyred in a dacoit attack on police checkpost in Ghotki.

The robbers attacked police checkpoint 46 at Andal Sandrani Protective Wall, resulting in the martyrdom of two policemen Abdul Qadir Mehr and Zaheer Teheem.