Karachi rains: Sindh govt shares update on schools closure

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced that the government has yet not decided to close schools and other educational institutions on Wednesday in the wake of heavy rain forecast in the province.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Bakhabar Sawera, Sharjeel Memon said that the ‘unexpected’ rain in Karachi on Monday was not forecasted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). “The PMD had forecasted rains from August 29,” he added.

The information minister said that schools, colleges, and other institutions will remain open if there is only light rain. He said that the decision to close them would be made based on the situation.

Sharjeel Memon Memon said that heavy rainfall is forecasted in other parts of Sindh from August 27 to 31 and the government has made necessary preparations to tackle any untoward situation.

The information minister added that an emergency cell has also been set up at the Chief Minister’s House, saying that ministers, advisors, and special assistants have been directed to remain alert.

Read More: Monsoon system to bring 150-200mm rain in Karachi: Met official

Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government has also provided necessary machinery to the towns for drainage and directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and water and sewerage boards to improve the drainage system.

It may be noted here that Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that a system of strong monsoon winds causing heavy rainfall in Sindh.

“This system will dump 300 to 400mm rainfall in Thatta and Badin districts,” Met official said. “Karachi likely to receive 150mm to 200mm rain,” weather official said.

“Rainfall will intensify as the weather system approaches the region,” he said.

Karachi and other districts of Sindh are expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 28 to 30 with breaks, he added. “The downpour will begin from afternoon and will continue until August 30,” he said while apprehending urban flooding in the metropolis.