Karachi: THESE Roads to remain closed tomorrow

KARACHI: Traffic police announced that the roads – Shahrae Faisal and Stadium Road – from 1:00 AM to 4:00 AM tomorrow will remain closed for general traffic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police officials advised commuters to plan alternate routes as the traffic coming from the airport will not be allowed to use Karsaz or Stadium Road.

Those who have a flight to catch can use alternate routes including Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Hasan Square, Rashid Minhas Road, and Drigh Road to reach the airport.

Additionally, traffic from FTC and Nursery will not be permitted to proceed towards the airport, while the vehicles will also be barred from moving toward the Sir Shah Suleman Road and Stadium routes during this time.

Commuters are encouraged to stay updated with traffic advisories and follow alternate routes to avoid inconvenience during the specified hours.

It is worth mentioning here that the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 will kick off from November 19 to 22 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The Pakistan government attaches a high level of importance to IDEAS.

The exhibition attracts a large number of delegates and it is seen as a vehicle for facilitating their own indigenous arms trade.

The inaugural launch of IDEAS occurred in 2000 and was a vehicle to promote Pakistan’s domestic arms manufacturing businesses whilst providing a stage for international vendors to offer solutions to the requirements of the tri-services of Pakistan.

The event, having always been scheduled for the Karachi Expo Centre, in its first year attracted forty-five delegations from foreign countries.