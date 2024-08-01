Karachi: Traders stage protest against inflated utility bills, ‘unfair’ taxes

KARACHI: The local Traders on Thursday hold protest against the inflated electricity bills and huge taxes at Karachi’s Bolton Market, ARY News reported.

The business community staged a protest against the inflated power bills and taxes at Bolton market, demanding the government to revise the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The Chairman of the All Karachi Traders Alliance, Jameel Paracha, stated that traders will not pay the August electricity bill in protest.

He criticized the government for trying to forcefully impose decisions, highlighting that the authorities have made a burdensome table of taxes for shopkeepers and markets.

According to the Sindh Trade Union, a monthly tax of Rs 60,000 per shop has been imposed, adding to the financial strain on the local businesses.

Paracha emphasized the need for the government to address these issues and provide relief to the traders.