Karachi water board sets new guidelines amid rising manhole incidents

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has issued new guidelines for general public after rising incidents of drowning in open manholes.

According to a spokesperson, complaints regarding open manholes can be registered through the Water Corporation’s helpline at 1334.

Additionally, complaints related to damaged road slabs can also be submitted to the relevant division.

The Karachi water board spokesperson also stated that the concerned executive engineer will be responsible to cover the manholes within 12 to 24 hours after receiving a complaint.

Furthermore, the executive engineer will inform the helpline staff once the manholes have been covered to ensure an amicable response to public safety concerns, spokesperson added.

On January 8, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab launched a dedicated hotline for Karachiites to report complaints about open manholes.

According to reports, the mayor assured citizens that if any manhole cover is missing, they can simply report it, promising swift action. The Karachi Water Corporation will now address citizens’ concerns urgently.

Following the issue raised by ARY News, Mayor Wahab has announced that the city’s 1334 helpline is now activated to resolve the problem. Citizens can call this number to report open manholes and get a quick resolution.

Mayor Wahab also stated that the city would provide as many manhole covers as required to ensure safety. Last year, 71,000 manhole covers were installed across various areas.