Karan Johar opens up on plans for ‘Kill’ sequel

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has said that he was planning to develop a sequel to the action movie ‘Kill.’

Released in theatres in July, the original title marks the big-screen debut of actor Lakshya, who essays army commando Amrit alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the action thriller had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Later, ‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski announced producing an English remake of ‘Kill.’

Following a positive response from the audience, Karan Johar has now announced his plans to develop a sequel to the film.

“When we had a breakthrough film like ‘Kill’ that made waves internationally, it was an electrifying moment for us. With deals struck at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film is now being remade in English and dubbed in multiple languages, he said during an event in Mumbai.

“We’re now planning a second part, hoping for the same international success. Similarly, our collaboration with Meraj Imani, a Cannes award-winning filmmaker, will take our work to festivals worldwide,” the Bollywood filmmaker added.

It is worth mentioning here that Karan Johar produced the film alongside Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment.

‘Kill’ tells the story of an army commando Amrit played by Bollywood actor Lakshya who finds out that his lover Tulika portrayed by Tanya Maniktala is engaged against her will.

He gets on a Delhi-bound train to derail the marriage and reunite with his true love.

However, his journey takes a violent turn when a gang of knife-wielding thieves start terrorising passengers on the train leading Amrit to fight them and save those around him.