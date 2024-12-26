Kartik Aaryan teams up with Karan Johar for the ‘biggest love story’

The long-standing feud between Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and ace filmmaker Karan Johar has officially ended, with the two joining hands for the ‘biggest love story’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

While Karan Johar previously put the Kartik Aaryan feud rumours to rest last year, announcing a war drama with the actor on his 33rd birthday, there has been no update on the project, announced in collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures of Ekta Kapoor.

However, in the latest development, the collaboration of this actor-filmmaker duo, which has been due since the shelving of ‘Dostana 2’, is finally happening with an action-packed rom-com, titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, directed by Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who made his Bollywood debut with Aaryan’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sharing the announcement video of the title on his Instagram account, Wednesday, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ star wrote, “Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri. The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026.”

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures – of Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora – co-produce the title, set for release in 2026.

More details about the additional cast as well as the leading of the film opposite Aaryan are awaited.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to play ‘Shaktimaan’ in superhero film?