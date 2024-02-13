Kartik Aaryan teams up with ‘OG Manjulika’ Vidya Balan for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has officially been announced with the second part’s Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aryan, and ‘OG Manjulika’ Vidya Balan coming together for the crossover.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The lead actors of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ parts 1 and 2, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, are joining forces for the threequel, the former officially announced in his Instagram post on Monday.

Sharing the montage clip, featuring bits from 2007 and 2022 releases, Aaryan confirmed the development of the third instalment. “And its happening 🔥 Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya,” read the caption on the video, featuring the iconic ‘Aami Je Tomar’ dance of Balan from the first part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Reacting to the teaser clip, millions of excited fans swamped the comments section to share their anticipation for the iconic crossover.

Meanwhile, the reports from Indian entertainment outlets also suggest that Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is also joining the mix, as the second ghost with Balan’s Manjulika, however, nothing has been announced officially by the makers as yet.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will go on the floors in March, and is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2024.

Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan’s casting in ‘Aashiqui 3’