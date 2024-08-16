PTI MNA objects to female KE official’s dress

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi objected to the dress of a female KE official, saying that there should be a dress code for women in the meetings, ARY News reported.

In a controversial statement during the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy, Iqbal Afridi said that the KE official’s dress was objectionable.

He said “The national assembly is a place of decorum, and it is essential that all participants, irrespective of gender, adhere to a dress code that reflects the seriousness of the discussions taking place.”

The PTI MNA’s remarks were met with criticism from committee members, including Senator Sherry Rehman, who said that the SOPs are for every member of the parliament.

She said that women should be respected regardless of their attire. Rehman pointed out that the basic dress code applies to both men and women and that Afridi’s comments were uncalled for.

PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also expressed disappointment over Afridi’s remarks, saying that the woman had worn appropriate clothing and that there was nothing objectionable about it. Chaudhry accused Afridi of seeking cheap publicity and advised him to correct his behavior.