Keanu Reeves’ photos trigger cosmetic procedure debate

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves’ latest public appearance sparked an online debate with several suggesting that the actor had done a cosmetic procedure.

The John Wick star and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant arrived at the Annual Hammer Museum Gala where the two became the centre of the attention for all the wrong reasons.

Keanu Reeves dressed casually topping it with a charcoal jacket and a scarf for the event.

However, it was his physical appearance that triggered a debate among the fans.

One user suggested that the Hollywood star seemed “sad, tired, very thin.”

Another speculated that Reeves had done cosmetic procedure that made him look different from his earlier self.

The comments ranged from Keanu Reeves potentially having botox surgery to a facelift.

Amid the speculations, one commenter lauded the actor’s appearance, saying that Reeves looked good and refreshing in a new haircut.

Last month, a man is Thailand went viral for his uncanny resemblance to iconic movie character John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves.

The man, hailing from Germany, was visiting Thailand and became an overnight sensation after he was spotted by John Wick fans.

Videos uploaded to TikTock showed the Keanu Reeves lookalike riding a motorcycle and selling grilled cuttlefish.

Other clips showed him feeding turtles, washing dishes and visiting a temple in Bangkok while wearing traditional Thai attire.

Last year, Reeves’ John Wick Chapter 4 broke a new record by receiving the highest aggregated review score of any entry in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes.

The flick got a rating of 93 per cent positive for critics’ reviews. The milestone rating was higher than all three previous entries, which scored 86 per cent, 89 per cent and 89 per cent respectively.

The movie stars Reeves as the ace ex-assassin John Wick. The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and late Lance Reddick, who died suddenly last week.