Keerthy Suresh reveals Samantha’s help in securing ‘Baby John’ gig

Actress Keerthy Suresh has revealed Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s role in helping her secure a part opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in ‘Baby John.’

‘Baby John’ is considered the Hindi adaptation of Atlee’s ‘Theri’ starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The Bollywood film sees Keerthy Suresh play the part which Samantha portrayed in the original film.

Now, the actress revealed that it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu who recommended her to Atlee for the role in ‘Baby John’ alongside Varun Dhawan.

“She probably had me in mind when this was happening; that’s what Varun also told me. I can’t be grateful enough for that. It’s so sweet of her to say, ‘Keerthy will be able to pull off this character.’ Her performance in Theri is one of my favourites in Tamil. Honestly, I was very scared,” she said in a recent interview.

The actress went on to recall her fellow actress’s reaction to the trailer of ‘Baby John.’

“I remember her posting a story on Instagram after watching the trailer of Baby John, saying, ‘I wouldn’t have shared this one with anyone else, but you.’ It was so sweet and meant a lot to me. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut,” Keerthy Suresh added.

It is worth noting here that Suresh starred alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Mahanati’ and won the National Award for Best Actress.

‘Baby John,’ which gave Keerthy Suresh her Bollywood break, could not perform well at the box office.

Led by Varun Dhawan, ‘Baby John’ opened at INR11.25 crores and dipped further to INR5.13 crores on day 2.

The film struggled to cross even INR20 crores by the end of day 3, which happened to be the first theatrical Friday for the title.