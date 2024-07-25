Khyber Mail gets premium lounge dining car

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways, in a bid to upgrade the travelling facilities, has introduced a premium lounge dining car on the Khyber Mail.

Now, passengers will have access to excellent dining facilities, with the upgraded dining car accommodating up to 35 passengers at a time.

The menu includes over 40 dishes, featuring barbecue, fast-food, haleem, mutton, fish and various other options.

This initiative follows the successful implementation of a similar dining car on the Bahauddin Zakaria and Tezgam Express.

Encouraged by positive feedback, Pakistan Railways plans to extend this service to other trains also. In addition to these upgrades, Pakistan Railways has reported a significant financial milestone.