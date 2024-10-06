web analytics
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister goes in hiding himself: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister goes in hiding himself, ARY News reported.

“He is enjoying and playing on both sides of the wicket,” Kundi talking to media said. “He is trying that the PTI’s founder does not get out of the jail,” Governor KP
spoke.

He said imposition of the governor’s rule is discretion of the centre.”It knows better what the solution of the problem is,” Kundi said.

Governor said the Holi of fire being played in KP, but the government knows nothing.
“The PTI has an anti-state agenda. The party was following an agenda to sabotage the SCO session,” Governor Kundi opined.

Earlier, speaking at ARY News programme ‘Sawaal Ye Hai’, Faisal Karim Kundi said that his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was mainly focused on the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The governor’s clarification came amid rumors circulating regarding potential governor’s rule in KP amid protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the provincial government’s writ has completely vanished in the south region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He criticised the provincial government’s ‘inaction’ against targeted killings and kidnappings.

He also condemned PTI’s protests, saying that the party wants to create chaos and anarchy in the country.

