‘Kidnapped’ Karachi girl recovered from Naushehro Feroze

Police recovered a 15-year-old Karachi girl from Naushehro Feroze, who was allegedly kidnapped from the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to authorities, the Karachi girl had been reported missing since January 17.

The girl’s family had filed an official complaint at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, triggering an immediate investigation. Authorities expanded their search to multiple regions, with Naushahro Feroze emerging as a key location based on initial leads.

Karachi police is now making arrangements to shift the girl back to Karachi after her recovery from Naushehro Feroze district of the province.

According to preliminary reports, the police are also interrogating individuals believed to be connected to alleged kidnapping of Karachi girl.

Read more: Karachi: Parents speaks up in Garden children kidnapping case

Additional evidence is being gathered to determine the exact circumstances of the girl’s disappearance and identify any accomplices.

The recovery of the girl brings relief to her family, who had been awaiting news of her safety for several days. Police officials have stated that the girl will be handed over to her family after completing legal formalities.

Karachi has registered a spike in kidnapping cases in the recent past.

On January 15, two little boys went missing in the Garden area of the port city.

The missing children included 5-year-old Aliyan and 6-year-old Ali. Families of the missing children filed an FIR under the sections of kidnapping or abducting in the Garden police station.

According to the parents, the missing boys were friends and playing outside their homes when they went missing.