‘Kill’ makers Dharma Productions respond to rumours about remake rights

Dharma Productions, the makers of critically acclaimed film “Kill” starring Lakshya in lead role, has opened up on selling remake rights of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the production house refuted the rumours of selling the rights of the film for Indian remakes while confirming that it has sold English-language remake rights.

“Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film Kill to rest – we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet,” Dharma Productions wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick, and his production company 87Eleven are set to make an English-remake of the Bollywood action film for Lionsgate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie tells the story of an army commando Amrit played by Lakshya who finds out that his lover Tulika portrayed by Tanya Maniktala is engaged against her will.

He gets on a Delhi-bound train to derail the marriage and reunite with his true love.

However, his journey takes a violent turn when a gang of knife-wielding thieves start terrorising passengers on the train leading Amrit to fight them and save those around him.

Read more: ‘I was torturing myself…’: ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya shares his extensive prep for the film

Apart from Lakshya; Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala also starred in the film in key roles.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski termed the Bollywood movie “the most wild and creative action movie.”

“Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version — we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that,” he said in a statement.

‘Kill’ is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment.