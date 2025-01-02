web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 2, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Komal Meer blocked by her celebrity crush on Instagram?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Showbiz starlet Komal Meer disclosed the name of her childhood celebrity crush and wonders if she has been blocked by him on social site Instagram.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Komal Meer disclosed that she had a crush on British pop star Zayn Malik in her childhood days.

“My childhood celebrity crush was Zayn Malik. I used to make collages joining his pictures with mine,” she divulged.

“I also sent him a DM recently and now I can’t send him any more messages. I don’t know why?” Meer revealed further, wondering if she had been blocked by the former One Direction singer on Instagram.

Also Read: ‘I was ready to quit acting after that scene…’: Komal Meer recalls tough shooting experience

Meanwhile, on the work front, Komal Meer returned to the TV screens with her new serial ‘Ae Dil’, co-starring Azaan Sami Khan. The ensemble cast of the show also features Saad Qureshi, Hina Chaudhary, Gohar Rasheed, Sania Saeed, Mahmood Aslam, Saba Hamid, Salma Hasan, Fatima Gohar, Shahryar Zaidi and Fazyla Lashari among others.

The Ahmed Bhatti directorial, scripted by Misbah Nosheen, has replaced the recently-ended serial ‘Bismil’, to air every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.