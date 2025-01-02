Komal Meer blocked by her celebrity crush on Instagram?

Showbiz starlet Komal Meer disclosed the name of her childhood celebrity crush and wonders if she has been blocked by him on social site Instagram.

During a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Komal Meer disclosed that she had a crush on British pop star Zayn Malik in her childhood days.

“My childhood celebrity crush was Zayn Malik. I used to make collages joining his pictures with mine,” she divulged.

“I also sent him a DM recently and now I can’t send him any more messages. I don’t know why?” Meer revealed further, wondering if she had been blocked by the former One Direction singer on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Komal Meer returned to the TV screens with her new serial ‘Ae Dil’, co-starring Azaan Sami Khan. The ensemble cast of the show also features Saad Qureshi, Hina Chaudhary, Gohar Rasheed, Sania Saeed, Mahmood Aslam, Saba Hamid, Salma Hasan, Fatima Gohar, Shahryar Zaidi and Fazyla Lashari among others.

The Ahmed Bhatti directorial, scripted by Misbah Nosheen, has replaced the recently-ended serial ‘Bismil’, to air every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.