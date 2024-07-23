web analytics
KP CM summons apex committee session over Bannu incident

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned a meeting of the provincial apex committee over Bannu incident on Thursday.

Provincial Adviser on information Barrister Saif has said that the meeting will discuss all issues related to the spate of terrorism. “A policy will be devised for restoration of the law and order in the province,” he further said.

Provincial adviser said that a meeting of Bannu Peace Committee was held at the Chief Minister’s House. The chief minister thanked the committee’s members over their full cooperation extended to the administration.

“The meeting decided to summon the session of the apex committee on July 25,” Barrister Saif said.

“The peace committee’s members expressed their confidence over the chief minister and invited him to Bannu,” KP adviser said.

“Ali Amin Gandapur will visit Bannu on Friday,” information adviser said. “The meeting also decided that a symbolic sit-in will continue in Bannu”, he added.

