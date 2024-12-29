Consensus reached between two tribes in Kurram, says Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Muhammad Ali Saif says a consensus has reached between the two tribes to bring lasting peace in Kurram district, ARY News reported.

Talking to media about peace efforts in Peshawar today, he said the Jirga has been convened on Tuesday again to further discuss matters.

The Advisor said that an agreement will be signed between the two sides once the consultation process is completed.

Muhammad Ali Saif said in the light of Apex Committee decisions, all the bunkers in the area will be demolished besides unarming.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet had already declared Kurram disaster-hit, imposing an emergency amid a severe shortage of food and medicine supplies due to road closure after the violent sectarian attacks killed more than 100 people in the district.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working to resolve issues through negotiations and tribal councils. He vowed to protect the lives and properties of citizens without compromising the government’s authority.

Officials briefed the meeting that roads would only be reopened after an agreement between the parties involved. Social media accounts spreading sectarian hate will be blocked.

The Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also on December 20 reached a unanimous decision for both parties in the Kurram conflict to surrender their weapons in 15 days.