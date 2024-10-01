Why Lady Gaga thought fiancé Michael Polansky’s proposal was a ‘joke’?

Pop superstar Lady Gaga revealed she initially thought her fiance Michael Polansky was joking when he proposed to her.

Actor-singer Lady Gaga, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, appeared at a British TV talk show recently, when she shared how Polansky popped the question to her in April and she believed that it was a joke.

“He proposed on April first and I thought he was joking,” she told the host.

“Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister and I was caught on camera saying, ‘This is my fiancé’,” recalled that celebrity, adding that she ‘wanted to keep it a secret’.

It is to be noted here that Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky in July this year when she introduced him as ‘my fiance’, to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Previously, the popstar was spotted flaunting a massive diamond ring on her finger, during an outing in West Hollywood in April.

Gaga, 38, who was previously engaged twice, to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino, was first linked to tech entrepreneur Polansky, 46, in 2019, but the duo didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until the following year.