Lahore airport to remain closed during THESE hours

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore will remain closed for three hours daily due to the monsoon season, ARY News reported.

According to a notice issued by the CAA, both runways of the airport will be closed from 5:00 am to 8:00 am daily, starting from July 10 to September 10.

The decision has been made to ensure the safety of flights and passengers due to the increased risk of bird threat during the monsoon season.

The CAA via NOTAM informed all domestic and international airlines of the closure, and emergency landing facilities will be available in case of any urgent situation.

Earlier, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) team presented Pakistan’s progress report on the development and implementation of Wildlife Hazard Management Plan.

The report stated that as many as 61 planes of foreign and national airlines had been affected by bird strikes last year, it emerged.

READ: Pakistan presents report on bird strikes incidents

According to statistics shared by PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier suffered a loss of millions of rupees due to bird strikes—with 39 bird hits reported in the last 6 months at domestic airports across Pakistan.