Lahore to get Pakistan’s first floating restaurant

LAHORE: Lahore is set to get its first-ever floating restaurant, a project announced by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), ARY News reported.

As per details, this unique venture will be Pakistan’s first floating restaurant, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

The floating hotel will be constructed near Harbanspura, on the canal, with an estimated cost of Rs 350 million. The project will feature sitting areas, children’s play areas, and other recreational facilities.

PHA stated that three companies have pre-qualified for the project, which is expected to be completed soon.

In a separate development, Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar announced the launch of “Pink Buses” designated for women in Lahore.

The transport minister made these remarks while addressing the Punjab Assembly. Bilal Akbar said that the Pink buses will be introduced on 16 routes across Lahore, with one to two buses allocated per route .

He said that a total of 300 buses will be plying in Lahore to facilitate women’s transportation. The transport minister said that the buses will operate on 16 designated routes across the city.

Bilal Akbar also announced to construct the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in other cities including Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan.

“Lahore has already seen significant investment, and now it is time to focus on other cities,” he added.

He said that 5,000 to 6,000 buses will be allocated to each divisional headquarter.