Lahore traffic police issued 2.8mln fine tickets on violations in 2024

LAHORE: In the first six months of 2024, the Lahore traffic police issued 2.8 million fine tickets on violations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Amara Athar, the highest number of tickets, 800,000, were issued for lane and stop line violations.

220,000 tickets were issued to motorcyclists for not wearing helmets, said Amara Athar.

Furthermore, 274,000 tickets were issued for driving vehicles or motorcycles without a license.

In addition, 143,390 violators were caught driving with ‘applied for registration’ (AFR) or without number plates, stated Lahore traffic police chief.

Earlier on June 22, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that traffic police offices in all districts of the province were providing driving licences and other facilities to citizens.

Punjab Police spokesperson released the one-day performance report of Punjab Traffic Police. According to details, 1,340 citizens were issued driving licences across the province, including Lahore, in the past day.

Legal action was taken against 13 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, with two vehicles impounded for causing pollution. Over traffic violations, 4,150 vehicles were fined, and fines amounting to Rs2.5 million were deposited in the national treasury.

The spokesman said that since the special campaign began on February 26, over 1.43 million citizens have been issued driving licences. Action was taken against more than 24,600 vehicles causing pollution, with 6,688 vehicles impounded. For traffic violations, over 3.248 million vehicles were fined, and a total of Rs1.72 billion had been deposited in the national treasury.