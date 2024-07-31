Legislation on special seats is contempt of court: Latif Khosa

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Barrister Latif Khosa has called the government’s legislation with regard to amendment in the election law as contempt of the court.

“The government’s legislation with regard to special seats is contempt of court,” talking to media Khosa said.

“It only means to override the Supreme Court’s decision on special seats,” he said.

He said the bill has been sent to the house committee. “I am also a member of this committee. We will vehemently oppose this bill in the committee and will not allow to be passed by the body,” he said.

PTI MNA said that the bill with regard to special seats will also be taken to the court.

It is to be mentioned here that the bill regarding further amendment in the Election Act was tabled in the National Assembly yesterday.

Proposed amendment in the election law suggests ban over change in the declaration of the party affiliation by a member of the house.

The amendment was tabled as a private member bill, by MNAs Bilal Azhar Kiyani and Zain Jaffer.

Legal expert Abid Zuberi, yesterday commenting on the move, said that after the Supreme Court’s decision over reserved seats in favour of the PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council, the government intends to amend the law to override the court’s decision.

He said the amendment in the law will be for the future. “If the law flouts the constitution, it could be challenged in the court”, he added.