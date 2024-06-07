LHC orders to extend market timings ahead of Eidul Adha

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to extend the market timings ahead of Eidul Adha 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Karim heard the petitions related to smog and environmental pollution.

At the outset of the hearing, the court allowed markets to stay open till 1 AM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and till 12 AM on other weekdays.

The court has also ordered the opening of the Bagh-e-Jinnah water channel and a report from the Punjab Food Authority was also presented to the court.

The first day of Eidul Adha 2024 in Pakistan is likely to be observed on June 17, Monday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi on Friday (today) for a sighting of the Zilhajj moon at the Meteorological Department office.

Eid Al Adha

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Dhu Al Hijjah Islamic month in which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid Al Adha.

The first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. One of the five pillars of Islam, Hajj is the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they can.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.