Liam Payne’s cause of death revealed as family issues statement

The preliminary autopsy report of British singer and former One Direction star Liam Payne has revealed shocking details about the cause of his death.

According to US media outlets, the autopsy report revealed that Payne died from multiple injuries and “internal and external” hemorrhages after falling from his hotel balcony.

The Buenos Aires prosecutor’s office will soon make an official statement to provide more details, while a toxicology report is still pending.

Liam Payne, 31, fell from his third-floor room’s balcony of Casa Sur Hotel, located in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s Buenos Aires a day earlier.

Later, reports alleged that the former One Direction member jumped from the balcony of his hotel room.

However, an official statement in this regard is yet to be announced by the authorities in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, Liam Payne‘s family issued a statement following his tragic death.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time,” the family said in a statement.

Reports emerged that the British singer was under the influence of drugs and trashed his room, leading hotel staff to call emergency.

The 911 call from staff at the CasaSur Palermo hotel revealed the events before Liam Payne’s tragic death.

According to a transcript translated from Spanish, a hotel staffer told emergency services that there was a “guest who is high on drugs and who is trashing the room, so we need someone to come.”

“We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know whether his life may be in danger, the guest’s life,” the staffer is heard on the call.