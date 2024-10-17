Liam Payne’s final photo minutes before tragic fall surfaces online

British singer and former One Direction star Liam Payne’s reported last photo before his tragic fall has surfaced online.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Payne, 31, fell from his third-floor room’s balcony of Casa Sur Hotel, located in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

A US publication has now released a photo of Liam Payne heading up to his room which is believed to be the last time the One Direction singer was spotted alive.

The 31-year-old singer was snapped on surveillance cameras, showing him going into an elevator while wearing a white sleeveless top with his arm tattoos visible.

Reports said that the hotel manager later reached out to the local authorities in Buenos Aires to report that a guest, described as being under the influence of “drugs and alcohol,” was destroying his room and “putting his life at risk.”

“When he’s conscious, he’s breaking up the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone, please,” the unnamed manager is heard in an audio recording of the call.

In a statement, the capital police said that they were informed by a hotel worker about an ‘aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol’, however, upon reaching the scene, the officials and hotel manager heard a loud noise and found the dead body of Payne in the courtyard, who reportedly ‘had thrown himself from the balcony of his room’.

Emergency responders removed the British singer’s body from the hotel to take to the morgue.

The first responders later revealed that Liam Payne suffered a fracture to his skull and died on the spot from the fall.

“Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life,” Buenos Aires emergency services chief, Alberto Crescenti, said.